Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.