Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Columbus Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

