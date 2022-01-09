This evening in Columbus: Clear. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
