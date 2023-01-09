 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News