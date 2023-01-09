This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
Off and on flurries are expected today with temps a little bit colder than Tuesday. Breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Thursday here.
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Don't go ou…