For the drive home in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
