For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
