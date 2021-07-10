 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Columbus: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News