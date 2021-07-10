This evening in Columbus: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
