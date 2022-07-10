Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.