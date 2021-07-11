Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.