This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Columbus: A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 1…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…