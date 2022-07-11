This evening in Columbus: Clear. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
