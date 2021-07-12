Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.