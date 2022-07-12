This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
