Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

