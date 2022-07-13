This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
