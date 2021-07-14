For the drive home in Columbus: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Columbus: A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It l…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of s…