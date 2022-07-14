This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
For the drive home in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high te…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.