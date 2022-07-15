This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
