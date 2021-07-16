Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
