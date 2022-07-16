Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.