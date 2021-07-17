Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.