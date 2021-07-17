 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News