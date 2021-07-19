For the drive home in Columbus: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
