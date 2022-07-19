Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.