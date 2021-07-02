This evening in Columbus: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
