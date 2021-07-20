Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.