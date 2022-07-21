Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Keep an eye on the …
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail…