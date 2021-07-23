This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98.68. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
