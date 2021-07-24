Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.5. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.