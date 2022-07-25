Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
