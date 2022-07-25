Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.