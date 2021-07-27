Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.