Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
