Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south.