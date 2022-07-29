Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
