Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.