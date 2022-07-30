For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
