Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph.