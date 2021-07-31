Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Sunday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.