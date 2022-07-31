This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings…
This evening in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.