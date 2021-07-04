This evening in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 96.11. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
