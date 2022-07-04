Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.