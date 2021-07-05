Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.14. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.