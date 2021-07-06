Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high …
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.