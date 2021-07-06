Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.