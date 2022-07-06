This evening in Columbus: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
