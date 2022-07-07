Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.