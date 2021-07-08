For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97.76. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 1…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high …
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…