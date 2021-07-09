This evening in Columbus: A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
