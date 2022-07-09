Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 m…
This evening in Columbus: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a ho…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …