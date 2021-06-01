This evening in Columbus: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
