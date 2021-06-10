For the drive home in Columbus: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Friday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temper…
For the drive home in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Tuesday.…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…