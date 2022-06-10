For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…