Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

