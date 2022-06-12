Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.