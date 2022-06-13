This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 81F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…